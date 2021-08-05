NBA News: Spencer Dinwiddie Becomes Bradley Beal's Sidekick on Wizards

Last season, the Washington Wizards shook up the stars on their roster. After having a superstar duo of Bradley Beal and John Wall for so many years, the Wizards swapped Wall for Houston Rockets veteran guard Russell Westbrook.

The Westbrook-Beal combo had its struggles early on in the year, but they managed to lead Washington to the playoffs. After clinching the eighth seed, the Wizards' playoff run lasted just five games as they fell short to the Sixers.

After changes to the coaching staff were made, Westbrook wanted another fresh start for the third time in three years. Therefore, the Wizards traded the veteran guard to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The decision to move Westbrook came right around the time rumors were going around hinting that Bradley Beal might request a trade of his own. However, on the night of the Westbrook trade, reports indicated that Beal is content with staying in Washington. To keep him happy, the Wizards made it clear they'll be on the hunt for another star to surround Beal with.

On Wednesday, Washington got their guy. In a multi-team trade, the Wizards struck a deal to land Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade. According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Dinwiddie is receiving a three-year contract worth "close to" $60 million.

Coming off of a season-ending knee injury, Dinwiddie played in just three matchups last year. He averaged 21 minutes on the floor and put up only six points per game during that time. While his small sample size last season is nothing to gloss over, Dinwiddie proved he can be special during the 2019-2020 season.

Starting in 49 of 64 matchups, Dinwiddie averaged over 30 minutes on the floor two seasons ago when healthy. He put up a career-high of 20.6 points per game and dished 6.8 assists. He might not have an All-Star resume, but the 28-year-old veteran could pair nicely next to Beal, who needed another notable sidekick for next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.