NBA News: Timberwolves Part Ways With President of Basketball Ops

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making a significant change to their basketball operations staff ahead of the 2021-2022 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Minnesota is parting ways with their President of Basketball Operations, Gersson Rosas, on Wednesday.

Rosas started his stint as the T'Wolves President back in May of 2019. He was hired following the Tom Thibodeau era when the current New York Knicks head coach both coached and made personnel decisions in Minnesota.

After a couple of seasons in the Timberwolves' front office, Rosas will move on. It will be interesting to see how Rosas' departure impacts trade discussions for the Timberwolves moving forward -- especially when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout the course of the offseason, the Timberwolves have been one of a handful of teams consistently linked to the disgruntled Sixers superstar Ben Simmons. As Simmons is available for trade, the Timberwolves have shown an interest in the three-time All-Star as he would bring immediate star power to a small market.

Since Rosas worked with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey when the two were in Houston, they've built up a pretty close relationship over the years. But with Rosas out of the picture, the Timberwolves front office will look different, and his departure could impact trade talks with the Sixers.

As the Sixers want an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, the Timberwolves possess three players similar to that description in Karl Anthony-Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards. With Rosas in the front office, the Timberwolves were reportedly unwilling to part ways with any of the three players mentioned above.

Perhaps, the Timberwolves will have a change of heart when Rosas' replacement takes charge. The Sixers will likely keep an eye on Minnesota's situation in the coming weeks as training camp approaches.

