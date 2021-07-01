Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out for Game 5

The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks have kept up with the NBA's unfortunate trend of seeing stars suffer notable injuries throughout the season.

During the Bucks versus Hawks Game 3 matchup on Sunday night in Atlanta, the Hawks saw their star guard Trae Young deal with a foot injury, which sent him back to the locker room in the second half.

Although Young managed to return and clock in for seven minutes in the fourth quarter, it wasn't easy. The All-Star dealt with tons of pain and needed to undergo further tests the following day to figure out what he was dealing with.

As it turned out, Young was battling through a deep bone bruise in his foot. After being listed as questionable for Game 4, the Hawks eventually had no choice but to rule Young out as he was dealing with pain and a lack of mobility.

The Milwaukee Bucks had a prime opportunity to take advantage of Young's absence, but they ended up dealing with a significant injury scare of their own. In the third quarter, Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a suspected knee injury.

The initial scene was a scary one as the star went down, grabbing at his knee. As he was helped up off the court, Antetokounmpo was escorted back to the Bucks' locker room. Although he returned to the team's bench to watch the remainder of the game, Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the game with a hyperextended knee.

MRI results from the following day were promising as the Bucks found out their star did not suffer any structural damage in his knee. However, they will be affected in the short term. Leading up to Game 5 in Milwaukee, the Bucks listed Antetokounmpo as doubtful to play. As expected, he's been downgraded to out for Thursday's matchup.

While the Bucks hope to get Antetokounmpo back in the mix at some point in this series, they'll have to try and get back out in front of the Hawks without their former MVP on Thursday night.