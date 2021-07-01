Hawks' Trae Young Questionable for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Bucks and Hawks travel back to Milwaukee on Thursday night with the Eastern Conference Finals all tied up at two. Atlanta managed to pull off a 22-point victory in Game 4 without the services of Trae Young.

Like they have for all of this season, injuries have drastically changed the outlook of this series. First, Young suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss Game 4. Then Giannis was forced to exit game 4 after a scary knee injury. Luckily, an MRI revealed there is no structural damage to the two-time MVP's knee.

Both teams now have to battle for a spot in the NBA finals with the status of their star players unknown. Giannis is doubtful due to hyperextension in his right knee, but things look positive for Young.

After missing the last game, Atlanta might see the return of their All-Star point guard. Per the latest injury report, Young is questionable with a bone bruise in his right foot.

Getting Young back is crucial for this Hawks team. While they managed to steal a win with him on the sidelines, they will need his services if they are going to secure their spot in the finals.

Young has been incredible for the Hawks in the first postseason run of his career. He is the engine that keeps the offense going, posting averages of 29.8 PPG and 9.5 APG.

History has shown us how pivotal Game 5 is in a series that is all tied up. If Young can take the floor and help Atlanta take another game on the road, they might be well on their way to another postseason upset.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.