The Miami Heat solidified their spot in the Eastern Conference Semifinals earlier this week as they took down the Atlanta Hawks with a gentleman's sweep.

While the Heat dominated the series, for the most part, a tight loss on the road in Atlanta prevented Miami from getting a sweep.

But the Game 5 matchup on Tuesday ended up becoming Miami's advancing game as they took down the Hawks 97-94.

Once Miami made it to the next round, they kept their eyes on the Philadelphia 76ers versus Toronto Raptors matchup in the first round.

At first, the Sixers had an opportunity to become the first Eastern Conference team to advance as they had a 3-0 lead over the Raptors heading into last Saturday's Game 4 matchup in Toronto.

However, the Raptors weren't willing to go down without a fight. A victory in Game 4 for the Raptors forced a Game 5. And when the Sixers and the Raptors met once again at the Wells Fargo Center this past Monday night, Toronto pulled off another upset.

The Sixers left many of their fans worried they could be headed towards another Game 7 situation, but Philly took care of business in Game 6 on the road.

With a dominant 132-97 victory, the Sixers eliminated the Raptors and officially moved onto the second round of the playoffs, where they'll face the Heat.

A Look at the Schedule

Game 1: Monday, May 2 in Miami at 7:30 PM ET.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 in Miami at 7:30 PM ET.

Game 3: Friday, May 6 in Philadelphia at 7:00 PM ET.

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 in Philadelphia. Time TBD

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10 in Miami. Time TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 12 in Philadelphia. Time TBD

Game 7: Sunday, May 15 in Miami. Time TBD

The Sixers and the Heat are set to tip off their second-round series on Monday night in South Beach. The Sixers will be back home for the first set of two games by next Friday. When the Sixers tip-off next Monday, it will mark the second-straight season they'll participate in an Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.