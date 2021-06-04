Sixers vs. Hawks Round 2 Schedule is Set

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their first-round playoff series this past Wednesday night as they defeated the Washington Wizards in Game 5. Shortly after punching their ticket to advance to the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers found out who their next opponent would be.

As the New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, the Hawks just needed one more win to secure their spot in the next round of the playoffs. Sure enough, they got it done. And just like that, the 76ers found out they would face the Hawks for the next round.

The series will tip-off for Game 1 on Sunday. Being that the Sixers locked in the first seed in the Eastern Conference after a strong regular season performance, the Sixers will once again have the opportunity to host two-straight playoff games at the top of the next round.

Game 1: Sunday, June 6, 2021, vs. Hawks, 1:00 PM EST.

Game 2: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, vs. Hawks, 7:30 PM EST.

Game 3: Friday, June 11, 2021, at Hawks, 7:30 PM EST.

Game 4: Monday, June 14, 2021, at Hawks, TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, vs. Hawks, TBD

Game 6: Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hawks, TBD

Game 7: Sunday, June 20, 2021, vs. Hawks, TBD

