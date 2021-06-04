Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Hawks Round 2 Schedule is Set

NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Hawks Round 2 Schedule is Set

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their first-round playoff series this past Wednesday night as they defeated the Washington Wizards in Game 5. Shortly after punching their ticket to advance to the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers found out who their next opponent would be.

As the New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, the Hawks just needed one more win to secure their spot in the next round of the playoffs. Sure enough, they got it done. And just like that, the 76ers found out they would face the Hawks for the next round.

The series will tip-off for Game 1 on Sunday. Being that the Sixers locked in the first seed in the Eastern Conference after a strong regular season performance, the Sixers will once again have the opportunity to host two-straight playoff games at the top of the next round.

(LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO THE 'BLEAV IN 76ERS' PODCAST WITH SI'S JUSTIN GRASSO & KEVIN MCCORMICK)

  • Game 1: Sunday, June 6, 2021, vs. Hawks, 1:00 PM EST.
  • Game 2: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, vs. Hawks, 7:30 PM EST.
  • Game 3: Friday, June 11, 2021, at Hawks, 7:30 PM EST.
  • Game 4: Monday, June 14, 2021, at Hawks, TBD
  • Game 5: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, vs. Hawks, TBD
  • Game 6: Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hawks, TBD
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 20, 2021, vs. Hawks, TBD

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15992801_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers vs. Hawks Round 2 Schedule is Set

USATSI_16186401_168388689_lowres
News

Beal 'Strongly Believes' Wizards Could've Taken Sixers to Game 7

USATSI_16196439_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Pokes Fun at Fans With Instagram Post

USATSI_16005684_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers is Still a Believer in Shake Milton

USATSI_16186347_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Podcast: Curry Steps up, Sixers Draw Hawks for Round 2

USATSI_16095040_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Scott Brooks Praises Sixers, Philly Fan Base Following Game 5

USATSI_16196657_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Embraced 'Next Man Up' Mentality in Game 5 vs. Wizards

USATSI_16135055_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Milton Puts in Extra Work Following Sixers' Victory