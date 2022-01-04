NBA Re-Schedules Multiple Sixers Games in January

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting several teams across the league, the NBA was left with no choice but to postpone a handful of games over the last month.

The Philadelphia 76ers were among a handful of teams to see at least one of their games postponed.

A few weeks ago, the Sixers were scheduled for a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. As Philly had a handful of players in the health and safety protocol while also dealing with several other setbacks, it was unclear if the Sixers would have enough players to meet the NBA's eight-man minimum of players available.

Before the Sixers even made a final call on several players who were questionable that Sunday afternoon, the NBA postponed the 76ers-Pelicans matchup for a later date that wasn't disclosed just yet.

On Monday night, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced the rescheduling of 11 games. Of the 11 rescheduled matchups, the Sixers saw not one but two of their games changed.

The Schedule Change

The Sixers and their Monday night opponent, the Houston Rockets, were set to meet again in Houston on January 24. However, that will no longer be the case as the matchup has been pushed up to a much earlier date.

Sixers vs. Rockets: January 10, 2022, at 8 PM ET.

Sixers vs. Pelicans: January 25, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

As for the Sixers-Pelicans matchup that was supposed to take place on December 19 will be played on the 25th of January at home.

While the NBA wanted to do all they could to avoid postponing matchups this season, they were left with no choice but to do so for several matchups this year. It's not an ideal scenario, but at least the league has found a way to avoid making significant changes to the schedule.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.