Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA Re-Schedules Multiple Sixers Games in January
    Publish date:

    NBA Re-Schedules Multiple Sixers Games in January

    Author:

    With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting several teams across the league, the NBA was left with no choice but to postpone a handful of games over the last month.

    The Philadelphia 76ers were among a handful of teams to see at least one of their games postponed. 

    A few weeks ago, the Sixers were scheduled for a Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. As Philly had a handful of players in the health and safety protocol while also dealing with several other setbacks, it was unclear if the Sixers would have enough players to meet the NBA's eight-man minimum of players available.

    Before the Sixers even made a final call on several players who were questionable that Sunday afternoon, the NBA postponed the 76ers-Pelicans matchup for a later date that wasn't disclosed just yet.

    Read More

    On Monday night, as the Sixers geared up for their matchup against the Houston Rockets, the NBA announced the rescheduling of 11 games. Of the 11 rescheduled matchups, the Sixers saw not one but two of their games changed.

    The Schedule Change

    The Sixers and their Monday night opponent, the Houston Rockets, were set to meet again in Houston on January 24. However, that will no longer be the case as the matchup has been pushed up to a much earlier date.

    • Sixers vs. Rockets: January 10, 2022, at 8 PM ET. 
    • Sixers vs. Pelicans: January 25, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

    As for the Sixers-Pelicans matchup that was supposed to take place on December 19 will be played on the 25th of January at home. 

    While the NBA wanted to do all they could to avoid postponing matchups this season, they were left with no choice but to do so for several matchups this year. It's not an ideal scenario, but at least the league has found a way to avoid making significant changes to the schedule.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

    USATSI_16993976_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    NBA Re-Schedules Multiple Sixers Games in January

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17448521_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Dominate Houston at Home

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (5)
    News

    Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Deals With Another Setback

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_15588586_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15589573_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15589578_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17432465_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Offers Positive Update on Instagram After Rough Week

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17413268_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Matisse Thybulle Could Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Rockets

    19 hours ago