NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-2023 Schedule

Over the last few days, reporters across the league have leaked big NBA matchups on certain dates. On Wednesday, the NBA finally released each team’s full schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

As previously reported, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their season on October 18 against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics. The game will take place at TD Garden and will be broadcast on TNT as one of the opening night matchups.

In addition to an opening night game, the Sixers will also battle it out on Christmas Day with a matchup against the New York Knicks on the road at Madison Square Garden. That matchup marks the first time the Sixers will play on Christmas since their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-2020.

Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule.

Sixers’ 2022-2023 Schedule:

1 Tue 10/18/22 at Boston 7:30 PM

2 Thu 10/20/22 Milwaukee 7:30 PM

3 Sat 10/22/22 San Antonio 6:00 PM

4 Mon 10/24/22 Indiana 7:00 PM

6 Fri 10/28/22 at Toronto 7:30 PM

7 Sat 10/29/22 at Chicago 7:00 PM

8 Mon 10/31/22 at Washington 7:00 PM

9 Wed 11/2/22 Washington 7:00 PM

10 Fri 11/4/22 New York 7:00 PM

11 Mon 11/7/22 Phoenix 8:00 PM

12 Thu 11/10/22 at Atlanta 7:30 PM

13 Sat 11/12/22 Atlanta 7:30 PM

14 Sun 11/13/22 Utah 7:30 PM

15 Fri 11/18/22 Milwaukee 7:30 PM

16 Sat 11/19/22 Minnesota 7:30 PM

17 Tue 11/22/22 Brooklyn 7:30 PM

18 Wed 11/23/22 at Charlotte 7:00 PM

19 Fri 11/25/22 at Orlando 7:00 PM

20 Sun 11/27/22 at Orlando 6:00 PM

21 Mon 11/28/22 Atlanta 7:00 PM

22 Wed 11/30/22 at Cleveland 7:00 PM

23 Fri 12/2/22 at Memphis 7:00 PM

24 Mon 12/5/22 at Houston 7:00 PM

25 Fri 12/9/22 L.A. Lakers 7:30 PM

26 Sun 12/11/22 Charlotte 6:00 PM

27 Tue 12/13/22 Sacramento 7:00 PM

28 Fri 12/16/22 Golden State 7:30 PM

29 Mon 12/19/22 Toronto 7:00 PM

30 Wed 12/21/22 Detroit 7:00 PM

31 Fri 12/23/22 LA Clippers 7:00 PM

32 Sun 12/25/22 at New York 12:00 PM

33 Tue 12/27/22 at Washington 7:00 PM

34 Fri 12/30/22 at New Orleans 7:30 PM

35 Sat 12/31/22 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

36 Mon 1/2/23 New Orleans 7:00 PM

37 Wed 1/4/23 Indiana 7:00 PM

38 Fri 1/6/23 Chicago 7:30 PM

39 Sun 1/8/23 at Detroit 3:00 PM

40 Tue 1/10/23 Detroit 7:30 PM

41 Thu 1/12/23 Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

42 Sat 1/14/23 at Utah 7:00 PM

43 Sun 1/15/23 at L.A. Lakers 6:30 PM

44 Tue 1/17/23 at LA Clippers 7:00 PM

45 Thu 1/19/23 at Portland 7:00 PM

46 Sat 1/21/23 at Sacramento 7:00 PM

47 Wed 1/25/23 Brooklyn 7:30 PM

48 Sat 1/28/23 Denver 3:00 PM

49 Mon 1/30/23 Orlando 7:00 PM

50 Wed 2/1/23 Orlando 7:00 PM

51 Fri 2/3/23 at San Antonio 7:00 PM

52 Sun 2/5/23 at New York 6:00 PM

53 Wed 2/8/23 at Boston 7:30 PM

54 Fri 2/10/23 New York 7:00 PM

55 Sat 2/11/23 at Brooklyn 6:00 PM

56 Mon 2/13/23 Houston 7:00 PM

57 Wed 2/15/23 Cleveland 7:00 PM

58 Thu 2/23/23 Memphis 7:30 PM

59 Sat 2/25/23 Boston 8:30 PM

60 Mon 2/27/23 Miami 7:00 PM

61 Wed 3/1/23 at Miami 7:30 PM

62 Thu 3/2/23 at Dallas 6:30 PM

63 Sat 3/4/23 at Milwaukee 7:30 PM

64 Mon 3/6/23 at Indiana 7:00 PM

65 Tue 3/7/23 at Minnesota 6:30 PM

66 Fri 3/10/23 Portland 7:00 PM

67 Sun 3/12/23 Washington 6:00 PM

68 Wed 3/15/23 at Cleveland 7:30 PM

69 Fri 3/17/23 at Charlotte 7:00 PM

70 Sat 3/18/23 at Indiana 7:00 PM

71 Mon 3/20/23 Chicago 7:00 PM

72 Wed 3/22/23 at Chicago 7:00 PM

73 Fri 3/24/23 at Golden State 7:00 PM

74 Sat 3/25/23 at Phoenix 7:00 PM

75 Mon 3/27/23 at Denver 7:30 PM

76 Wed 3/29/23 Dallas 7:30 PM

77 Fri 3/31/23 Toronto 7:00 PM

78 Sun 4/2/23 at Milwaukee 7:00 PM

79 Tue 4/4/23 Boston 8:00 PM

80 Thu 4/6/23 Miami 7:30 PM

81 Fri 4/7/23 at Atlanta 7:30 PM

82 Sun 4/9/23 at Brooklyn 1:00 PM

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.