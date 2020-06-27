All76ers
NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' Final Eight Games

Justin Grasso

It's official -- the Philadelphia 76ers and 21 other NBA teams will return to resume the suspended 2019-2020 season. Back on March 11th, it was unclear if the Sixers had played their final game of the season or not at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Just moments after the Sixers wrapped up the regular-season matchup; word got out that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. As the NBA was already considering eliminating fans from attending further games at that point to avoid a coronavirus outbreak in the league, it was already too late.

In no time, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the season until further notice. At first, the league's Board of Governors agreed to take a 30-day hiatus -- but many knew it would be much longer than 30 days before the NBA can return -- if they could even return at all.

After tons of doubt and going back and forth on when and where they could possibly play, the NBA has decided to move forward with creating a bubble city at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. And on July 9th, the Sixers will travel to Disney so they can begin ramping up their basketball activities before their season's restart on August 1st.

The 76ers' Final Eight Games

  • Saturday, August 1st: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Monday, August 3rd: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • Friday, August 7th: vs. Orlando Magic
  • Sunday, August 9th: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • Tuesday, August 11th: vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Wednesday, August 12th: vs. Toronto Raptors
  • Friday, August 14th: vs. Houston Rockets

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

