NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' Final Eight Games

It's official -- the Philadelphia 76ers and 21 other NBA teams will return to resume the suspended 2019-2020 season. Back on March 11th, it was unclear if the Sixers had played their final game of the season or not at home against the Detroit Pistons.

Just moments after the Sixers wrapped up the regular-season matchup; word got out that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19. As the NBA was already considering eliminating fans from attending further games at that point to avoid a coronavirus outbreak in the league, it was already too late.

In no time, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the season until further notice. At first, the league's Board of Governors agreed to take a 30-day hiatus -- but many knew it would be much longer than 30 days before the NBA can return -- if they could even return at all.

After tons of doubt and going back and forth on when and where they could possibly play, the NBA has decided to move forward with creating a bubble city at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. And on July 9th, the Sixers will travel to Disney so they can begin ramping up their basketball activities before their season's restart on August 1st.

The 76ers' Final Eight Games

Saturday, August 1st: vs. Indiana Pacers

Monday, August 3rd: vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday, August 7th: vs. Orlando Magic

Sunday, August 9th: vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Tuesday, August 11th: vs. Phoenix Suns

Wednesday, August 12th: vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, August 14th: vs. Houston Rockets

