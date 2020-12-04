NBA Releases 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

News
Search

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

The first-half of next season's schedule is out.
Author:
Publish date:

In just a few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will top-off the 2020-2021 NBA season. Quite the quick turnaround for the NBA as they are trying their best to get the league's timeline back on track after derailing back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the league entered a hiatus and took a multi-month break, it became clear that the 2020-2021 NBA season would start later than expected. As the 2019-2020 NBA season played into October, the league considered a possible start in 2021.

But as TV contracts made it difficult to start later than December, the NBA and the Players' Association decided to agree on a December 22, 2020 start for next season. 

There are a total of 37 games, 19 of them at home, and 18 are on the road. The Sixers will begin the season on December 23, with a matchup at home against the Wizards. 

The Schedule

  • 12/23: vs. Wizards 
  • 12/26: at Knicks 
  • 12/27: at Cavaliers
  • 12/29: vs. Raptors 
  • 12/31: at Magic
  • 01/02: vs. Hornets
  • 01/04: vs. Hornets
  • 01/06: vs. Wizards
  • 01/07: at Nets
  • 01/09: vs. Nuggets
  • 01/11: at Hawks
  • 01/12: vs. Heat
  • 01/14: vs. Heat
  • 01/16: at Grizzlies
  • 01/17: at Thunder
  • 01/20: vs. Celtics
  • 01/22: vs. Celtics
  • 01/23: at Pistons
  • 01/25: at Pistons
  • 01/27: vs. Lakers
  • 01/29: at Timberwolves
  • 01/31: at Pacers
  • 02/02: at Hornets
  • 02/04: vs. Trail Blazers
  • 02/06: vs. Nets
  • 02/09: at Kings
  • 02/11: at Trail Blazers
  • 02/13: at Suns
  • 02/15: at Jazz
  • 02/17: vs. Rockets
  • 02/19: vs. Bulls
  • 02/21: at Raptors
  • 02/23: at Raptors
  • 02/25: vs. Mavericks
  • 02/27: vs. Cavaliers
  • 03/01: vs. Pacers
  • 03/03: vs. Jazz

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_10535854_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Releases 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

USATSI_13698777_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Excited to Reunite With Doc Rivers on Sixers

USATSI_10428507_168388689_lowres
News

Simmons, Embiid React to Brett Brown's Departure

USATSI_13443211_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Ben Simmons Takes a Page out of Embiid's Book of Trolling

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons
News

Ben Simmons Addresses Accountability Issues From Last Season

USATSI_13987416_168388689_lowres
News

Dwight Howard Isn't Concerned About Quick Transition After Lakers Run

USATSI_13914854_168388689_lowres
News

Chances of a James Harden Trade to Sixers Haven't Increased

USATSI_14721143_168388689_lowres
News

Thybulle Will Never be Satisfied With his Three-Point Shooting

USATSI_13896514_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Rookies Choose Jersey Numbers