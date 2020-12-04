NBA Releases 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season
In just a few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will top-off the 2020-2021 NBA season. Quite the quick turnaround for the NBA as they are trying their best to get the league's timeline back on track after derailing back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the league entered a hiatus and took a multi-month break, it became clear that the 2020-2021 NBA season would start later than expected. As the 2019-2020 NBA season played into October, the league considered a possible start in 2021.
But as TV contracts made it difficult to start later than December, the NBA and the Players' Association decided to agree on a December 22, 2020 start for next season.
There are a total of 37 games, 19 of them at home, and 18 are on the road. The Sixers will begin the season on December 23, with a matchup at home against the Wizards.
The Schedule
- 12/23: vs. Wizards
- 12/26: at Knicks
- 12/27: at Cavaliers
- 12/29: vs. Raptors
- 12/31: at Magic
- 01/02: vs. Hornets
- 01/04: vs. Hornets
- 01/06: vs. Wizards
- 01/07: at Nets
- 01/09: vs. Nuggets
- 01/11: at Hawks
- 01/12: vs. Heat
- 01/14: vs. Heat
- 01/16: at Grizzlies
- 01/17: at Thunder
- 01/20: vs. Celtics
- 01/22: vs. Celtics
- 01/23: at Pistons
- 01/25: at Pistons
- 01/27: vs. Lakers
- 01/29: at Timberwolves
- 01/31: at Pacers
- 02/02: at Hornets
- 02/04: vs. Trail Blazers
- 02/06: vs. Nets
- 02/09: at Kings
- 02/11: at Trail Blazers
- 02/13: at Suns
- 02/15: at Jazz
- 02/17: vs. Rockets
- 02/19: vs. Bulls
- 02/21: at Raptors
- 02/23: at Raptors
- 02/25: vs. Mavericks
- 02/27: vs. Cavaliers
- 03/01: vs. Pacers
- 03/03: vs. Jazz
