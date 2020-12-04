NBA Releases 76ers First-Half Schedule for 2020-2021 Season

The first-half of next season's schedule is out.

In just a few weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers will top-off the 2020-2021 NBA season. Quite the quick turnaround for the NBA as they are trying their best to get the league's timeline back on track after derailing back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the league entered a hiatus and took a multi-month break, it became clear that the 2020-2021 NBA season would start later than expected. As the 2019-2020 NBA season played into October, the league considered a possible start in 2021.

But as TV contracts made it difficult to start later than December, the NBA and the Players' Association decided to agree on a December 22, 2020 start for next season.

There are a total of 37 games, 19 of them at home, and 18 are on the road. The Sixers will begin the season on December 23, with a matchup at home against the Wizards.

The Schedule

12/23: vs. Wizards

12/26: at Knicks

12/27: at Cavaliers

12/29: vs. Raptors

12/31: at Magic

01/02: vs. Hornets

01/04: vs. Hornets

01/06: vs. Wizards

01/07: at Nets

01/09: vs. Nuggets

01/11: at Hawks

01/12: vs. Heat

01/14: vs. Heat

01/16: at Grizzlies

01/17: at Thunder

01/20: vs. Celtics

01/22: vs. Celtics

01/23: at Pistons

01/25: at Pistons

01/27: vs. Lakers

01/29: at Timberwolves

01/31: at Pacers

02/02: at Hornets

02/04: vs. Trail Blazers

02/06: vs. Nets

02/09: at Kings

02/11: at Trail Blazers

02/13: at Suns

02/15: at Jazz

02/17: vs. Rockets

02/19: vs. Bulls

02/21: at Raptors

02/23: at Raptors

02/25: vs. Mavericks

02/27: vs. Cavaliers

03/01: vs. Pacers

03/03: vs. Jazz

