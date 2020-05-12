There were 4.2 seconds left on the clock. It was the fourth quarter, and the score was tied at 90. It's been a sloppy game, but hard-fought, to say the least. The Philadelphia 76ers looked defeated at times during the fourth quarter, but they were still in it. They could force overtime and upset the Toronto Raptors on the road in Game 7.

But first, they have to stop the Raptors for making one last shot. With the game on the line, everybody from Philadelphia to Toronto knew who was getting the final shot. Kawhi Leonard possessed the ball from the jump while Ben Simmons followed him around. Eventually, the Sixers' guard allowed Joel Embiid to get in Leonard's face.

With a guy as tall as Embiid in the way of Leonard's jumper, it's gotta' be harder for him to get that shot off or let alone make it. Leonard got it off in time -- but it looked short. The ball took an initial bounce making it seem like there was no way that's going in. Suddenly, another bounce happens. . . Then another. Next thing you know, the 76ers are walking off the court in Toronto as round-two exits for the second year in a row.

A year later, Ben Simmons can still "summon the bounces in his head," according to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan. Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler is still shocked, while Joel Embiid obsesses over the shot that brought countless tears to his eye after being minutes away from getting to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in his career.

This year, Embiid made it known he was coming back for vengeance. Although Kawhi Leonard is no longer on the Raptors -- or even in the Eastern Conference at that -- the Sixers' big man was using the moment as motivation to get further in the playoffs than he's ever been. Unfortunately, at the moment, the NBA season is on hold.

Hopefully, someday soon, Philadelphia and the rest of the NBA will see just how much this heartbreaking moment helped motivate the Sixers in the postseason. For now, though, the pain will have to live on as it's officially been a year since Kawhi Leonard hit the Game 7 dagger to knock the Sixers out of the tournament.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_