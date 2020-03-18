All76ers
NBA Rookie Matisse Thybulle Pokes Fun at a Care Package Sent by the Sixers

Justin Grasso

It has officially been one week since the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center for a regularly scheduled matchup. Although the NBA was making some slight changes to the daily operations of a game, no change was crazy enough to make last Wednesday feel any different. That was until the league shut down.

Not even a half-hour after the Sixers defeated the Pistons, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was left with no choice but to suspend the season due to the discovery of an NBA player coming up with a case of the coronavirus.

Because a player of the Utah Jazz came up with a positive test, it might've left some Sixers in a panic considering who they just played. Wednesday's opponent just so happened to play Utah a few nights before Detroit and Philly met for another game.

Therefore, Sixers players, coaches, and staffers were instructed to self-quarantine for the next two weeks since they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. It's unclear what most of the Sixers team is doing during their downtime.

But thanks to the power of social media, one player, in particular, has virtually allowed fans to check in on their quarantine in some creative ways. Sixers' first-round rookie Matisse Thybulle has figured out a way to pass time as he remains at home.

Instead of sitting around and doing nothing, the 23-year-old rookie has decided to get productive and create a series of TikTok videos over the last few days. And his latest piece had a lot of NBA-related publications laughing at his antics.

As Thybulle explains in the video, he actually had to leave his quarantine on Tuesday to go receive a care-package from his team (kudos to the Sixers for that). As he was happy to receive simple essentials, he was also confused when he realized he was given two basketballs to take home.

Considering he doesn't have a hoop to shoot around on, the rookie found the gift to be funny. So with that, he decided to implement it all in another TikTok video. At this point, we're now one week into the Sixers' quarantine, which means there's another week filled with Matisse Thybulle's TikTok content to go!

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

