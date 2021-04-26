Paul Reed Could be Back on Sixers Bench vs. Thunder on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their unfair share of setbacks as of late. Over the past week, several players have been ruled out due to a variety of concerns. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry have all been dealing with physical setbacks lately, which have kept them off the court at some point recently.

Meanwhile, Sixers star Ben Simmons has been dealing with a flu-like illness, which is non-COVID related. The last time Simmons saw the court was two Fridays ago. Lastly, Sixers rookie Paul Reed was also ruled out recently as he entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

As expected, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wouldn't confirm whether Reed tested positive for COVID-19 or not before Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, it seems Reed was either ruled out due to returning an inconclusive test or contact tracing since he could return as early as Monday.

“If it was [affecting everybody else], the team would be in protocol,” Doc Rivers said ahead of Saturday's game. “They always do the contact tracing and all that stuff. We’re good there.” Typically, if a player tests positive for COVID-19, they would automatically miss 10 days and would remain out until they test negative again.

In Reed's case, he's not even ruled out yet for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the Sixers' Sunday night injury report, Reed is questionable going into the matchup, leaving the door open for his possible return two days after being entered into the health and safety protocol.

If Reed is cleared for action on Monday, he'll likely remain out of Philly's primary rotation unless the game reaches garbage time. Although the 76ers have been shorthanded lately, Doc Rivers has proven that he's more than willing to roll with veterans such as Mike Scott and Anthony Tolliver over Reed lately. Regardless, Reed will have to remain ready on the Sixers bench if he is cleared for action on Monday.

