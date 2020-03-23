NBA Rumors: 2020 Olympics Likely to be Postponed This Summer

Nearly two weeks ago, the NBA made a game-changing move by temporarily calling off the season. While team owners, along with commissioner Adam Silver, considered making drastic changes to keep the schedule rolling while staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic, a case of COVID-19 had already affected a player in the league.

At that moment, the NBA had no choice but to shut down operations for at least 30 days. Since then, more cases have come about, and nearly every sports league across the world has gone on a hiatus. Now, everybody is waiting to see what will happen with the 2020 Olympics, which is set to be held in Japan this summer.

To no surprise, postponement is approaching. In an interview with USA Today, Veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound revealed that a move to 2021 is "likely," and an official announcement is on its way and could be here in the next four weeks.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a phone interview. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Since there's still a lot of planning that has to occur moving forward, further news regarding plans will come in "stages" as described by Pound. This news leaves a handful of NBA players in the unknown about not only when their 2019-2020 season will resume, but they also don't know if, or when, they will have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics.

For the Sixers, they had a few players that were looking to represent a couple of countries in the games potentially. Veteran forward Tobias Harris was a finalist for Team USA. Ben Simmons was looking to represent Australia, while the rookie Matisse Thybulle was being recruited there as well.

Once again, Furkan Korkmaz planned to represent Turkey, and even Sixers' head coach Brett Brown had a role in the games, as he was named the coach of Australia's team. However, these select Sixers will have to wait and see what happens next.

While it is good news the Olympics doesn't seem to be on the road to cancel the 2020 Tokyo games entirely, there's a very good chance everything will be put on hold for next year instead, as the world attempts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_