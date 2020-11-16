Did you think Houston Rockets star James Harden only wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets if traded? Well, think again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are also a top destination for Harden.

Just last week, Harden and his fellow All-Star teammate Russell Westbrook expressed concern regarding the future of the Rockets' organization. After the team failed to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs last year, the Rockets moved on from head coach Mike D'Antoni.

A month after D'Anotni's departure, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down. Weeks later, Morey ended up joining the Sixers front office, becoming the team's President of Basketball Operations overseeing Elton Brand's operation.

As expected, the Harden-Sixers rumors fired up. A few weeks ago, Shams Charania reported that the Sixers are expected to be one of several teams reaching out to the Rockets for a potential James Harden trade.

At the time, Harden didn't request a trade, nor did the Rockets intend on shopping him around. Although the Rockets are still set on keeping Harden for the 2020-2021 NBA season, the superstar remains wary of the franchise's future.

On Sunday night, a report from ESPN surfaced about Harden's interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. As Harden maintains a close relationship with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, the two have discussed the idea of a potential reunion in Brooklyn for next season.

That doesn't mean the Sixers are out of the picture, though. With Daryl Morey running the show in the front office, a reunion between Harden and Morey shouldn't be ruled out. Although the Sixers trading for Harden seems more unlikely than not -- it's not an impossible move -- especially if the Rockets eventually welcome the idea of trading the Houston superstar.

