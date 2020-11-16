SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: 76ers are a Preferred Destination for James Harden

Justin Grasso

Did you think Houston Rockets star James Harden only wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets if traded? Well, think again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are also a top destination for Harden.

Just last week, Harden and his fellow All-Star teammate Russell Westbrook expressed concern regarding the future of the Rockets' organization. After the team failed to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs last year, the Rockets moved on from head coach Mike D'Antoni.

A month after D'Anotni's departure, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down. Weeks later, Morey ended up joining the Sixers front office, becoming the team's President of Basketball Operations overseeing Elton Brand's operation. 

As expected, the Harden-Sixers rumors fired up. A few weeks ago, Shams Charania reported that the Sixers are expected to be one of several teams reaching out to the Rockets for a potential James Harden trade.

At the time, Harden didn't request a trade, nor did the Rockets intend on shopping him around. Although the Rockets are still set on keeping Harden for the 2020-2021 NBA season, the superstar remains wary of the franchise's future.

On Sunday night, a report from ESPN surfaced about Harden's interest in joining the Brooklyn Nets. As Harden maintains a close relationship with his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, the two have discussed the idea of a potential reunion in Brooklyn for next season.

That doesn't mean the Sixers are out of the picture, though. With Daryl Morey running the show in the front office, a reunion between Harden and Morey shouldn't be ruled out. Although the Sixers trading for Harden seems more unlikely than not -- it's not an impossible move -- especially if the Rockets eventually welcome the idea of trading the Houston superstar.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Phoenix Suns Trade for Sixers Target Chris Paul

The Sixers have reportedly been interested in Chris Paul in the past, but the Phoenix Suns ultimately landed the veteran guard on Monday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Harden Wants Out, Rockets Won't Let Go

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reportedly asked for a trade. The chances of the Rockets honoring that request seems slim right now.

Justin Grasso

Is Pelicans' Jrue Holiday out of Sixers' Price Range?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move Jrue Holiday. The Sixers could and should have interest, but can they afford the veteran guard?

Justin Grasso

76ers Target James Harden Has Sights Set on Nets

Lately, Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers. New rumors, however, indicate the veteran is searching for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Trade Market Opens on Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office can begin working on trades as the NBA trade market opens up.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Favorite Corey Brewer Lands Job With Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Corey Brewer is back in the NBA for the 2020-2021 season. Except for this time around, he's not playing. Instead, Brewer is coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

Are the Spurs Interested in 76ers Guard Josh Richardson?

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported interest in San Antonio Spurs guard, Patty Mills. Would Josh Richardson help get a deal done?

Justin Grasso

Nerlens Noel Gets 76ers Fans Talking About Him

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel recently made a cryptic Facebook post, which has Philadelphia 76ers fans talking about a possible reunion.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Addresses Trade Talks on Twitter

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott recently replied to fans on Twitter who questioned whether he should be traded or not.

Justin Grasso

Cole Anthony Would Be Stoked to Play For Doc Rivers

Former UNC point guard Cole Anthony recently expressed how much he would enjoy playing for Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers, next season.

Justin Grasso