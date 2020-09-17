SI.com
NBA Rumors: 76ers Looking Into Hiring a President of Basketball Ops?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into a tough offseason in 2020. While the current roster has some notable talent on board, the fit is strange -- and the contracts are ugly. After the Sixers underwhelmed this season and finished the year off by getting swept in the first round of the playoffs, the team fired Brett Brown after a seven-year stint.

Following Brown's firing, many expected General Manager Elton Brand to get the pink slip as well -- but that didn't happen. Instead, the Sixers decided to stay committed to Brand as the GM but will quit on utilizing a collection of people within the front office to make decisions regarding the roster.

As reported before, people around the league don't believe Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Alex Rucker will retain his position in Philly's front office. And according to a recent report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, sources around the league are saying the Sixers are "inquiring about the possibility of hiring a President of Basketball Operations."

While multiple candidates, including Golden State's Bob Myers, Houston's Daryl Morey, and Indiana's Kevin Pritchard, are of reported interest to the Sixers -- none of those executives are realistic options for Philly at the moment. 

At this point, it's believed that Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Neil Olshey could have some interest, but that would require the Sixers to take power out of Brand's hands and give Olshey final say in making decisions. As the Sixers seem committed to Elton Brand as the GM, Pompey suggests that a No. 2 for the former All-Star-turned-executive makes the most sense, but finding the right candidate to come in an make a real difference is easier said than done.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

