NBA Rumors: 76ers' Ime Udoka Landing Bulls job Becoming Less Likely to Happen

Justin Grasso

Many members of the Chicago Bulls seem to want Jim Boylen replaced with a new head coach. And tons of rumors across the league assumed that potential replacement could end up being Philadelphia 76ers assistant, Ime Udoka. 

But to those waiting for Boylen's replacement to come in -- don't hold your breath. Because it sounds like the Bulls don't have a lot of wiggle room financially to replace him. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the chances of Boylen being replaced for the 2020-2021 season is becoming slim.

"Even if Karnisovas didn't like what he would have seen from Boylen he would likely be handcuffed from making a change," Cowley wrote this week. "According to several sources, there is strong growing momentum that financial concerns the Reinsdorfs have about the 2020-21 NBA season will keep Boylen in his current seat, as well as most of the coaching staff."

The Bulls, who recently hired former 76ers front office assistant, Marc Eversley, were reportedly looking into a handful of experienced assistants for Boylen's potential replacement. Former Spurs and current Sixers assistant Ime Udoka was rumored to be a top candidate considering his experience and familiarity with Eversley.

Udoka also received some interest from the New York Knicks recently, but they went for the experienced Tom Thibodeau instead. That left Chicago as the only potential landing spot for Udoka for the time being. While it's becoming less likely Udoka will land at another organization next season; it seems there's only a matter of time before Brett Brown loses his top assistant to another team.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

