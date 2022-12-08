NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival New York Knicks Open for Trade Business

When the Philadelphia 76ers meet with the New York Knicks late this month, the latter team could look quite different. As the Knicks are among a handful of Eastern Conference teams who are stuck in the middle of the pack and struggling to stand out in the very early playoff picture, the Knicks resemble a Play-In team more than a true contender.

Following a Tuesday practice session, the Knicks revealed that rotational changes are on the horizon as Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose are temporarily losing their consistent minutes. After that became clear, it was soon revealed that the Knicks are open for business with trades regarding several players.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, names including Immanuel Quickly, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and Cam Reddish are popping up in trade talks. While some names involved are more likely to get traded than others, all are reportedly available for the ideal price.

“Now, the Knicks are already on the phones. League sources said the most-common players they have discussed with other teams are, in no particular order: Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Rose and Reddish. They fielded calls on Fournier leading into last winter’s trade deadline and then again over the summer. He has two seasons, including this one, remaining on his contract and hasn’t touched the court in three weeks. But it’s not like they’re desperate to send him out of town.”

Here’s what Eastern Conference rivals such as the Sixers are finding out about the Knicks based on the recent tidbits added to the rumor mill:

The Knicks want to move Fournier but aren’t desperate to move him. Therefore, he won’t come with picks attached.

Quickley or Reddish could come packaged with Fournier if a team desires.

The Knicks have discussed Quickly-centric trades, which could cost a first-round pick.

Would the Sixers Get Involved?

It’s tough to imagine the Sixers have any interest in what the Knicks are shopping around.

Perhaps, a season ago, the Sixers could’ve taken an interest in a player like Fournier, who hit on 42 percent of his shots and knocked down nearly 40 percent of his threes on eight attempts per game, but his lack of consistent production this year has been concerning. Mix that in with the fact he’s getting paid $18 million this season, according to Spotrac, and Fournier just doesn’t seem to live up to his contract value.

As for the guards Rose and Quickley, they wouldn’t be of any interest to the 76ers since the recent emergence of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton. As Tyrese Maxey and James Harden went out with injuries, both Milton and Melton proved that they are more than capable of backing up the All-Star and the rising star when they both reunite in the starting backcourt once more.

Cam Reddish might be the most realistic target for the 76ers, considering he’s been linked to them before. Prior to getting traded to the Knicks last season, the former Atlanta Hawk was frequently linked to the Sixers in the rumor mill and mock trades.

In reality, there was never any real traction behind a Reddish-to-Philly deal outside of the young veteran potentially being a piece in the short-lived Ben Simmons blockbuster discussions between the Sixers and the Hawks.

Some question whether Reddish was given a fair shake or not in both Atlanta and New York, which is a fair concern. At the end of the day, though, Reddish would be an experimental acquisition for inquiring franchises. A team like the Sixers aren’t in a position to take that kind of gamble.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.