NBA Rumors: Are Sixers Keeping an eye on Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell?

The Philadelphia 76ers made some notable moves this offseason. While they didn’t go star-hunting as speculated early in the summer, the Sixers made some key acquisitions by landing De’Anthony Melton via trade and signing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

In addition to picking up several new players, the Sixers brought back their ten-time All-Star James Harden on a team-friendly deal, which has the star guard on board for this season and the next if Harden picks up his player option ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

If the Sixers’ roster remains the same going into training camp, they’ll likely feel comfortable beginning the season with this exact squad. However, you can never rule out Daryl Morey and Philly’s front office making a move to shake things up.

Across the league, there is a notable player on the trade block. As the Utah Jazz sold off one of their top stars by trading away Rudy Gobert, they are reportedly willing to part ways with Donovan Mitchell as well. A playoff battle-tested veteran All-Star such as Mitchell could help the Sixers, but Utah’s asking price might be too high for Philly to afford.

It’s unclear what the Jazz want for Mitchell at this time, but it seems the Sixers aren’t keeping tabs on the All-Star guard anyway.

Recently, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Jazz are back to having conversations regarding a possible Mitchell trade once again after going silent over the last few weeks. As expected, the New York Knicks are among the few teams linked to Mitchell.

In addition to the Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards are two organizations that are willing to talk shop regarding Mitchell.

Perhaps, the Sixers would get involved in the Mitchell sweepstakes if the Jazz lower their asking price, but that doesn’t seem to be a possibility at this time. Considering Mitchell isn’t forcing his way out and is locked into a multi-year contract, the Jazz don’t feel desperate to move him at this time.

Plus, if the Sixers are going to make a trade, it seems they have their eyes on a bigger target in Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant. While trade talks between the Sixers and the Nets haven’t gone far, it’s been reported that the Sixers inquired as Durant and James Harden have put their differences aside and are back on good terms again.

The chances of the Sixers making a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2022-2023 season are slim at this time. And considering they aren’t one of the few teams keeping tabs on Mitchell, it’s probably safe to assume the Utah Jazz guard won’t be Philly-bound if he is moved this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.