NBA Rumors: 76ers Might 'Attempt' to Lure Daryl Morey Away From Rockets

Justin Grasso

Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets entered the 2019-2020 NBA season with championship aspirations. After unloading one star to add another, the Rockets believed they had what it takes to make a run in the Western Conference.

But like the Sixers, the Rockets didn't get very far. In the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were knocked out of the postseason in the first four games after getting swept by the Boston Celtics. While the Rockets survived the first round of their playoff run, they got knocked out in five games during the second round.

Once Houston wrapped up its 2020 NBA Playoff campaign, the team mutually departed from head coach Mike D'Antoni after a four-year run. And with the coaching change came questions about potential front-office changes as well. Specifically, everybody was wondering if the Rockets would retain General Manager Daryl Morey or not. If they were to let go of Morey, the Sixers would've likely taken a good look at him again as a potential front-office addition.

However, the Rockets don't plan on departing from Morey. While The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports that there's a belief the Sixers will still "attempt to inquire" about the availability of Morey for a potential President of Basketball Operations job in Philly, it's "unlikely" that Morey will be interested.

The Sixers' General Manager position was available just two seasons ago after Bryan Colangelo stepped down. At the time, the Sixers looked at front office veterans for the job but failed to land anybody with previous experience. 

So, in the end, the Sixers elected to roll with Elton Brand as the GM. While Brand will keep his position as the team's GM, the Sixers are reportedly looking for somebody with experience to oversee the whole operation. If they can't do that, then finding a reliable No. 2 for Brand could be the backup plan as they look to make changes upstairs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

