NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Expected to Show Face in Philly on Thursday

During an introductory press conference ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star break, new Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was asked if he would be ready to face his now-former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on March 10.

"I hope so," Simmons responded.

The three-time All-Star had yet to play a game this season at that point. After requesting a trade from the Sixers following last year's playoff loss, Simmons made it clear that he would hold out for a change of scenery and proved he wasn't bluffing.

After missing 50-plus games, Simmons was moved in a blockbuster deal between the Sixers and the Nets just hours before the deadline capped all team-to-team transactions for the remainder of the year.

Once Simmons found a new home, he went from not being mentally ready to play to reconditioning and ramping up action ahead of an eventual debut. The March 10 matchup in South Philly was a possible date Simmons could play -- but now it's totally out of the question as a recent setback will keep Simmons off the court for longer.

Last weekend, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons' reconditioning phase caused him to suffer a setback. And lately, the three-time All-Star has experienced back pain. He didn't travel with his teammates to Boston this past weekend -- but all signs are pointing towards Simmons showing face in Philadelphia once again when the Nets play the 76ers on Thursday.

"Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday's Nets-Sixers game," reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. "But sources tell me the three-time All-Star is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and be on the bench with his team inside Wells Fargo Center. Simmons is working toward making his debut for the Nets as he ramps up after dealing with back soreness. And I'm told there is optimism about a return to action later this month."

Although Simmons was present at most Sixers practice sessions and shootarounds when the team was home this season, he never made an appearance on the team's bench. Simmons' last public appearance with the Sixers was last year's Game 7 loss in South Philly against the Atlanta Hawks.

Considering everything that's transpired over the last eight months or so, the environment at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night will still be hostile even if Simmons doesn't play, as his presence alone will likely rile up Sixers fans.

