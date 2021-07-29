NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Looking to Trade Cedi Osman, Larry Nance Jr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of decisions to make in regards to their roster. They currently hold the third selection in the upcoming NBA draft and have a pair of young players due for big paydays this offseason.

Jarrett Allen, who the Cavs acquired as part of the James Harden trade, is entering restricted free agency. Also, Collin Sexton is eligible for an extension and will be eyeing a max deal.

If Cleveland wants to retain these players, they are going to need cap flexibility. Zach Harper of The Atheltic recently reported that the team is trying to move some of its long-term deals.

Among the players mentioned in the report were Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., and Cedi Osman. Cleveland has tried to trade Love for multiple seasons now but had little success finding a partner.

Nance and Osman are on team-friendly deals and should not cost much to acquire. It is also worth noting that the Sixers were reportedly interested in Nance leading up to the trade deadline last season.

The Sixers have multiple spots to fill, and Nance is still a good fit with this core. He could certainly be an upgrade to Mike Scott at the backup power forward position. Nance is an athletic two-way forward who is coming off the best three-point shooting season of his career (36% on 3.3 attempts per game).

Following the Sixers' playoff exit, Doc Rivers talked about some weaknesses he felt the roster had. One area he discussed was the lack of size off the bench. Rivers felt that when Tobias Harris came off the floor, the lineup got small at power forward. Trading for Nance is one way to rectify that issue.

Osman could also fill a role with the Sixers, and his contract matches perfectly with the team's trade exception from the Al Horford deal. Last season for the Cavs, he averaged 10.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG. Plus, at just 25-years-old, his prime years are still ahead of him.

Both players fit the team's timeline and have playoff experience. Daryl Morey should certainly try to take advantage of the fire sale Cleveland is attempting.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.