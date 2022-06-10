With the 2022 NBA offseason underway for most of the league, the trade rumors are beginning to heat up as the 2022 NBA Finals wind down, and the NBA Draft quickly approaches.

Over in Denver, it seems they are open for business as the Nuggets are looking into getting healthier and building a stronger contender around its two-time MVP winner, Nikola Jokic.

According to Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Nuggets are expected to "hit the offseason running" by being aggressive in trade talks. While the Nuggets could look to move one of their standouts not named Nikola Jokic, it seems the veterans' Will Barton and Monte Harris could become the first dominos to fall.

What's Being Said?

"Instead of the usual period of trying to gain footing, Denver is expected to hit the offseason running. Both Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks from league sources outside Denver, while internally Denver is reciting a plan for aggressive moves to build a true contender around Nikola Jokic with Jamal Murray and MPJ returning for opening night."

Should the Sixers Inquire?

Will Barton is a familiar name in Philadelphia since the veteran guard/forward was once a name that was consistently linked to the Philadelphia 76ers in the trade market.

As the Sixers were approaching the deadline during the 2020-2021 NBA season, Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, was rumored to have his eyes on a few seasoned veterans, including Barton, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright, and George Hill.

We now know that the Sixers landed Hill above all of those guys after making a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the veteran guard. That experiment didn't go as planned, as Hill failed to create an impact for the Sixers in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Sixers to roll the dice on one of those other guys that might become available this offseason. For Barton, he's 31-years-old and coming off of his tenth season in the NBA.

Last year, Barton started in 71 games for the Nuggets. He attempted 12 shots per game and knocked down 43-percent of his field goals while draining 36-percent of his threes. Overall, he averaged 14 points per game while spending roughly 32 minutes on the court per game.

Depending on the price tag Denver sets, Barton should be a piece the Sixers inquire about this offseason. Not only is there a question mark surrounding the starting small forward position going into next year with Danny Green's injury and Matisse Thybulle's lack of offensive value, but the 76ers still lack reliable veteran bench players.

Whether they view Barton as a starter or a bench guy, the Sixers should at least make a call to the Nuggets to see if the veteran is truly on the table. If so, what would it take to get him?

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

