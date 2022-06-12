The Philadelphia 76ers have to get better. Following another second-round loss in the playoffs, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged his team wasn’t quite good enough to make a run for the championship.

How many pieces are the Sixers away from making a run for the title? There isn’t a clear-cut answer. But since the Sixers have an MVP finalist in Joel Embiid and a ten-time All-Star in James Harden, the team has to operate as if the NBA Finals is a realistic goal for next year.

Therefore, the Sixers need to improve with a significant addition. A report in the past mentioned that Daryl Morey would be searching to add another prominent All-Star in the offseason. But an anonymous Eastern Conference executive suggests that a possibly disgruntled wing from the Toronto Raptors could be the best available acquisition for Philadelphia, according to Heavy.com.

“He is not going to come cheap, and I would not say they’re committed to moving him.” The exec told Devenney. “First thing the Raptors will say is Tyrese Maxey, then probably (Matisse) Thybulle. Send Danny Green back to Toronto. Then the Raptors will be looking for a pick, too, and the Sixers are just mostly spent on picks .…. ‘For the Sixers, he is exactly what they’re looking for. Long defensive player, he can shoot the three, guard multiple positions. For Daryl Morey, he’s a dream player, he takes everything from the three-point line or in near the rim. Just what you want. For Joel Embiid, he’d be a dream player because he can space the floor, he can guard the perimeter, you can’t post him up. He is a better version of Robert Covington, really,’ the exec told Deveney.”

You can bet that if the Raptors are serious about moving Anunuoby, the Sixers will likely make a call to Toronto to check the veteran’s price tag. However, as the anonymous executive noted, the veteran wing will not come cheap — and his market will be competitive.

The Sixers could probably stand out to Toronto by putting a significant asset such as Tyrese Maxey on the table. But reports have hinted that Maxey is borderline untouchable. Therefore, if Philly isn’t getting a legitimate star back, Maxey won’t be headed anywhere.

Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle both hold value in their own ways, but they ended the 2021-2022 NBA season on a low note. For Green, he suffered a notable knee injury, which will keep him off the court for the start of next season and potentially into the All-Star break.

As for Thybulle, his defense remains top-tier around the perimeter, but his offense is still a question mark as he heads into year four. Anunoby might be a “dream player” for the Sixers, but Philadelphia’s available trade assets might make that dream too far away from reality.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Reconsidering the All-NBA Format: After missing out on first-team All-NBA over the last two seasons despite being an NBA MVP finalist both times, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s snubs have led to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reconsidering the All-NBA voting format. Before the 2022 NBA Finals tipped off, Silver discussed the current format and acknowledged that Embiid’s spot as a second-team candidate could cause the league to re-think how the voting is done. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest on Star Trade Rumors: For months, there have been rumblings about multiple stars such as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell potentially packing up and finding a new situation. As the 2022 offseason progresses, what are Beal and Donovan’s current plans according to insiders? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE