NBA Rumors: Former Blazers Coach Terry Stotts Could Land With Pacers

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make significant changes this offseason. Following their first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, Portland's organization thought long and hard about their future with head coach Terry Stotts running the show.

Since joining the Blazers in 2012, Stotts' Blazers have gone to the playoffs eight out of nine seasons. Unfortunately, they've only made it to the Western Conference Finals once, where they lost 4-0 to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite making it to the Conference Finals two seasons ago, Portland has been first-round exits over the last two seasons. Throughout the 2020-2021 season, it was no secret Stotts' seat was hot in Portland.

As the Blazers dealt with key injuries during a strange season overall, Portland struggled at times. While the issues definitely can't be pinpointed to one man, it's clear that a fresh start in Portland would be ideal for the Blazers.

Therefore, the Trail Blazers' organization decided to mutually part ways with Stotts as head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"After a fourth first-round playoff exit in five seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, the team announced. Stotts leaves Portland as the second-winningest coach in franchise history, including eight consecutive playoff appearances -- the longest streak in the league. He was 402-318 in his nine seasons as Blazers coach."

What's next for Stotts? Possibly joining a team in the Eastern Conference. As the Indiana Pacers have dealt with their fair share of behind-the-scenes turmoil under first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren, there is a chance the Pacers could start a new era already just two seasons after moving on from Nate McMillan.

If that's the case, Stotts is rumored to be a favorite for the job. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Stotts is "believed to be a candidate" for the Pacers if they do decide to make coaching changes after one year. While Indiana would likely consider a number of candidates, snatching a head coach, who has tons of playoff experience, for the Pacers' new era would be a solid idea.