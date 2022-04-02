NBA Rumors: James Harden Assured Kevin Durant He'd Re-Sign With Nets

A lot can change over the course of one season. The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers both found that out this year.

Last season, the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid pairing seemed to be the best it ever was. As Embiid and Simmons' chemistry was at an all-time high after countless reports over the years indicated they couldn't work together, it seemed the young All-Star duo was finally turning a corner.

But after the 2021 NBA Playoffs, that wasn't the case. Ben Simmons requested a trade last summer after the Sixers fell short in the second round of the postseason. After the 76ers failed to find a deal, the star guard held out from the team and didn't plan to return to the court until he was wearing another team's uniform.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets dealt with a similar situation. After James Harden forced himself out of Houston last season to land with the Nets, there were talks about the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Harden trio staying together long-term.

Durant proved he was all-in as he inked an extension in the offseason. Although Harden declined his player option, the star guard publicly made it clear that wasn't an indication he planned to test the free agency market in 2022.

Privately, he reportedly told Durant numerous times that he'd re-sign with the Nets when his contract is up after this season, according to Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

"Kevin Durant’s relationship with James Harden began to blossom again. They went on a trip to Greece this past summer, and the guard twice reassured Durant that he’d sign an extension to stay in Brooklyn long term, according to league sources."

An Alarming Sign for the Sixers?

As we know now, things didn't go according to the Nets' plan. Harden grew disgruntled with the Nets ahead of the 2022 trade deadline and made it obvious he wanted out. As the Sixers wanted to move Simmons finally, they were able to strike a blockbuster deal with the Nets to land Harden.

Harden had an opportunity to pick up his player option when the Sixers netted the guard, but the deadline was missed.

Although Harden publicly stated he planned to pick up the option in the offseason during his introductory press conference with the Sixers, his recent history could be unsettling for those who want to see that happen, as Harden reportedly led many to believe he would stay in Brooklyn long-term before forcing his way out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.