NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant, James Harden on Good Terms Again

Just last season, Kevin Durant showed no signs of moving on from the Brooklyn Nets anytime soon. After inking a multi-year contract with Brooklyn following a stint with the Golden State Warriors, Durant decided to re-up with an extension last offseason.

But in today's NBA, an extension doesn't ensure a player will be happy until it expires. Just one year after signing a max extension with Brooklyn, Durant is looking to move on.

At the start of the offseason, the former MVP formally requested a trade. Although there hasn't been a ton of movement to deal Durant lately, the star forward once again reiterated his interest in moving on just last weekend.

At first, only two teams were linked to Durant. The first organization to pop up on Durant's radar was the Phoenix Suns. The Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, became the second.

Now, it seems the Philadelphia 76ers could be entering the Durant sweepstakes. Not only did Ian Begley of SNY report that high-ranking members of Philly's front office like the idea of pursuing Durant, but the Brooklyn Net star also considers the Sixers a desirable landing spot.

Considering Durant wasn't thrilled with James Harden back in February after he forced his way out of Brooklyn to join the Sixers, it seemed highly unlikely Durant would have interest in going to Philadelphia at the start of the offseason.

However, it seems Durant and Harden have put their past issues behind them, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"From what I've been told, the Sixers did have conversations with the Nets a few weeks ago. It's not surprising the Sixers would have those initial conversations. Every team in the league had those conversations. What is notable is the idea that Durant has interest in Philadelphia and a reunion with James Harden. … "From what I'm told, the two former teammates are back on good terms now despite Harden forcing his way out of Brooklyn just six months ago."

One could assume Harden and Durant were on better terms last weekend when the two NBA superstars were spotted hanging out in London at a Travis Scott concert.

But as time passes and the 2022-2023 NBA season approaches, it's becoming clear that Durant no longer has any issues with Harden, which could be a plus for the Sixers if they are serious about pursuing a deal to land the future Hall of Famer.

