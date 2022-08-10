Skip to main content
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Views Sixers as a Desired Landing Spot

The Brooklyn Nets have yet to move their disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant. As Durant requested a trade earlier in the offseason, the Nets made it clear that they wanted a historical return for the star.

So far, the Nets haven’t had any luck finding the right deal. Sometimes, time heals all, but Durant continues searching for a way out as he reiterated to Brooklyn’s ownership and front office that he wants to land elsewhere.

In the past, the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics were linked as the top suitors for Durant. While they are still very much relevant in the Durant sweepstakes as the star forward would welcome a trade to their organizations — the Philadelphia 76ers are now being linked to the former MVP.

Are the Sixers Entering the Sweepstakes?

Ian Begley of SNY reported on Wednesday afternoon that there were “high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade.” 

While front office personnel might have interest in engaging in trade talks with Brooklyn, it remains unclear whether the Sixers and the Nets have started negotiating or not.

Either way, it seems Durant is interested in the idea of potentially joining the 76ers. According to Begley, Durant sees Philadelphia as “another desired landing spot.”

Durant’s reported interest in possibly joining the Sixers doesn’t come as a surprise. Despite engaging in on-court trash talk with Philadelphia’s star center Joel Embiid, Durant has made it clear that he respects the MVP runner-up's game and even considered Embiid his personal MVP vote last year.

In addition, Durant has a relationship with former Nets guard James Harden. While Harden and Durant’s relationship seemed rocky throughout the 2021-2022 season, the two were spotted hanging out together in London this past weekend, which strongly indicates they are on good terms.

It would undoubtedly take a lot for the Sixers to acquire Durant. Still, if Brooklyn is willing to engage in trade talks with their Atlantic Division rivals, the Boston Celtics, then they would likely answer the phone to negotiate with Daryl Morey and the Sixers as well. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

