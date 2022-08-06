NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving is ‘In a Good Place’ With Brooklyn Nets

The future seemed unclear for Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. After the star guard went through the 2021-2022 season cut off from the team for more than half the year due to his vaccine status, Irving was issued permission to go back and play in Brooklyn part-time until the rules eventually changed.

While Irving didn't miss a step when he returned, his presence wasn't enough to help the Nets get past the first round of the playoffs. Four games into the 2022 playoffs, the Nets were eliminated by the eventual Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

As soon as Brooklyn's season ended, Irving's future was in question. With a player option on his contract for next season, Irving had a critical choice to make. The All-Star guard could return to Brooklyn for the 2022-2023 season and could get paid over $36 million.

Or Irving could hit the open market and secure a different deal on a different team. The market was dry for Irving, but the Los Angeles Lakers were interested in reuniting Irving and LeBron James. However, L.A.'s financial situation made it difficult to turn the dream into a reality.

After several days of speculation passed, Irving eventually shocked the basketball world and picked up his option for next season. Although it was apparent the Nets would continue to search for a trade partner to take Irving off their hands, it seems the relationship between Irving and the Nets isn't as strained as it once seemed, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

"A source close to Irving said this week that the seven-time All-Star is in a good place with the Nets and comfortable entering the 2022-23 season. If the Nets bring back Irving and Durant, they'll have one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference on paper. Irving, Durant, Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Nic Claxton and the Nets' other returning players/additions make a strong roster."

With Kevin Durant still waiting for a trade, and Irving's situation bouncing all over the place, it's unclear what Brooklyn will look like when the Philadelphia 76ers get to face them next season.

The two Atlantic Division rivals will meet for the first time during the preseason in early October for their openers. Then, they'll face each other at least four times in the regular season, with the dates of those matchups to be announced.

It seemed that the Sixers saw Irving in a Nets jersey for the last time during the 2021-2022 season, but as time passes and trade offers are nowhere to be found, the Nets could very well have Irving on board for next season.

