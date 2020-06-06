All76ers
NBA Rumors: Will Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Join Nets for NBA Playoffs?

Justin Grasso

When the NBA temporarily shut down operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia 76ers caught a break in a way. At the time, the team's All-Star guard Ben Simmons was rehabbing a lower-back impingement, which was sure to keep him out for the rest of the regular season and potentially playoffs.

But on the night Simmons was issued a three-week re-evaluation timetable, the NBA shut down. And since the league will return to action over four months later, the 76ers will have Simmons healthy and available. So, the 76ers caught a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- but did the Brooklyn Nets as well?

Next month, the NBA plans to restart the season with eight games. After that, playoffs will ensue. At this point, six teams have clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference while three of them (Nets, Magic, Wizards) are on the bubble. This season, Brooklyn has been disappointing, but that's because their two stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, have been dealing with significant injuries all season long.

Had the NBA remained on a standard timeline without suspending games, there would've been zero chance of Irving and Durant available for playoffs. With an extended timeframe, however, a return for either of those stars could be possible. It doesn't sound like Brooklyn will have a surprise return from those guys at all, though.

"My season is over," said Kevin Durant. "I don't plan on playing at all." As for Kyrie Irving, he's on the same wavelength as his teammate. While Irving would like to join the Nets in Orlando -- he plans to only participate as a player who is inactive and supporting his team on the bench. Without Irving and Durant, the Nets hardly pose a threat to make a surprising run in the East. Therefore, the NBA will have to wait until next season to see just how much of a boost those two stars give Brooklyn. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

