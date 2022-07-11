NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Trade Talks Currently ‘Frozen’

The Brooklyn Nets were unsure of Kyrie Irving’s future with the organization a few weeks ago. As the option deadline loomed for the star guard, it seemed Irving was unlikely to return to Brooklyn for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

But Irving did the opposite of what was being reported. Instead of declining his player option and becoming a free agent this offseason, Irving opted-in with the Nets for next year as he wanted to fulfill his commitment to Kevin Durant and Brooklyn.

However, the Nets remain unsure about the future regarding its two stars. Kevin Durant requested a trade ahead of the opening of free agency. With uncertainty now surrounding Durant, the Nets are fielding offers for the former MVP while mulling on the future of Irving.

Although Irving accepted his player option, reports indicated that the Nets are still willing to part ways with Irving. However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, those talks are on hold.

“The market on Kyrie remains frozen,” Windhorst said Monday on 'Get Up.' “The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nets have given out the vibe they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie.”

When Irving was reportedly open to a possible sign-and-trade before accepting his player option, he had a list of several teams he liked, which included the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s clear that the interest between Irving and the Sixers is not mutual. To no surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers are the only team consistently linked to Irving, considering the LeBron James connection.

It’s no guarantee that Irving will be donning a Lakers uniform next season, but based on what Windhorst is hearing around the league, there is a high chance Irving played his final game for Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.