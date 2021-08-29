NBA Rumors: Lakers' Interest in Isaiah Thomas Fades as Rondo Becomes Available

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been eyeing up veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas for the last couple of weeks now. As Los Angeles looks to get back on top in the Western Conference, they are considering all options when it comes to bringing in veteran pieces with playoff experience on team-friendly deals.

The 32-year-old Isaiah Thomas has been looking for another chance to prove he still belongs in the pros. Ever since his memorable run with the Boston Celtics, Thomas has struggled to really find his footing in the league.

Aside from his run with the Washington Wizards in 2019-2020, Thomas hasn't played in more than 20 games in a season since his last stint with the Celtics back in 2016-2017.

Although he's gotten opportunities to play with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and the New Orleans Pelicans over the last few years, his longest stint outside of his time with the Wizards was with the Lakers in 2018, where he played in 17 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Thomas was hoping to get a second chance with the Lakers this upcoming season, and it seemed that signs were pointing towards a potential reunion between the two. However, the Lakers might've shifted their interest already.

On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies and veteran guard Rajon Rondo agreed to a contract buyout. Rondo was just traded to Memphis from the Los Angeles Clippers nearly two weeks ago. While it was rumored that Rondo could get moved again via trade, the Grizzlies opened up the door for teams to straight-up sign him via free agency.

To no surprise, the Lakers are intrigued. Before last season, Rondo wrapped up his second year with the Lakers. As their backup point guard, Rondo helped Los Angeles win the 2020 NBA Finals. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are interested in reuniting with Rondo as they are frontrunners to sign him after his contract buyout.

For Thomas, that's bad news. Although it wasn't a guarantee Isaiah Thomas would land an opportunity with the Lakers, Rondo's presence on the free agency market certainly makes it harder for the 32-year-old to win over Los Angeles -- especially when Rondo just helped the Lakers win it all two seasons ago.