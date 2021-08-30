NBA Rumors: Lakers, Rajon Rondo Reunion Will Happen This Season

Rajon Rondo will join a fourth different organization in less than a year. Last offseason, the veteran point guard was coming off of a championship-winning season with the Los Angeles Lakers. With little time to recover from the bubble, Rondo had to find his next landing spot via free agency quickly.

He signed a multi-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks. While Rondo was viewed as a veteran that was going to help a young Hawks team become playoff contenders, Atlanta's front office preferred Lou Williams to fill that role at the trade deadline.

Therefore, the Hawks swapped Rondo for Williams by trading their veteran offseason signee to the Los Angeles Clippers. Rondo would go on and finish the regular season in Los Angeles once again and helped the Clippers earn their first Western Conference Finals trip in team history.

However, they didn't go much further than that as they fell short to the NBA Finals bound Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals. Following a short-lived run with the Clippers, Rondo was once again on the move months later.

A couple of weeks into the start of the new league year, Rondo was packaged in a trade and sent to the Memphis Grizzlies. Shortly after landing with the Grizzlies, it was evident that Rondo was on the move again, either by trade or contract buyout.

As Memphis couldn't find any suitors, the Grizzlies decided to buy out Rondo's contract on Saturday, making the veteran point guard a free agent once again. As Rondo was bought out, he was immediately linked to the Lakers as they were reportedly the frontrunners to land his services.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rondo will be a Laker once again when he clears waivers on Monday officially.

The two-time champion last played for the Lakers during the 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 seasons. During the latter year, Rondo averaged 7.1 points and five assists per game. He came off the bench for all but three of the 48 games he appeared in.

Back on the Lakers for another go-round, Rondo will come off the bench once again as he's set to back up Los Angeles' offseason trade acquisition Russell Westbrook.