NBA Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks Interested in Re-Signing P.J. Tucker

Last season, P.J. Tucker was one of a few veterans on the Houston Rockets that made it clear he wanted a fresh start. As Houston struggled and showed no signs of being playoff contenders, the 36-year-old veteran forward wanted a change and a chance to become a role player on a team that's playing for something.

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the teams interested in Tucker throughout last season. That didn't come as much of a shock since Tucker played in Houston, the front office that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey used to run.

Considering Morey found out the Rockets were unwilling to work with him on reasonable deals, it became clear the Sixers were going to struggle to land the veteran power forward via trade last season.

Although he didn't get moved to Philly, Tucker still saw his wish get granted as he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after appearing in 32 games for the Rockets. As expected, Tucker went from a starter to a player coming off the bench in Milwaukee. Although he averaged just 2.6 points in 20 games for the Bucks, Tucker still shot efficiently from three, knocking down 39-percent of his shots.

He also played a key role in the Bucks' NBA Finals run. Making an appearance in all 23 postseason games, Tucker averaged 29 minutes on the floor, putting up four points per game and collecting 5.8 rebounds per game while playing solid on defense.

This offseason, Tucker is set to become a free agent as his original contract, which he signed with the Rockets, expires. While he'll likely earn consideration from several teams in free agency, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote that the Bucks have interest in bringing Tucker back for next season and beyond.

Although he's 36-years-old, Tucker proved to still be a valuable veteran this past season when he relocated to Milwaukee. As the Bucks will attempt a repeat performance next year, they will consider bringing Tucker back on a possible two-year deal, according to Fischer's report.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.