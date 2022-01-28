NBA Rumors: Nets Won't Engage in Harden Trade Talks With Sixers

Months after requesting a trade, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. When Simmons requested a trade, he was serious about his time being done in Philly. And when the Sixers attempted to convince the All-Star guard to stay on board, Simmons told them he planned to hold out until he got his wish.

Fast forward through training camp, the preseason, and the first 47 games of the regular season, and Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers.

Will he take the court at all this year? If he's still a member of the Sixers, then that scenario is improbable.

With the trade deadline vastly approaching, there is hope from Simmons' side that a deal gets done -- but Daryl Morey and the Sixers have made it clear that unless they get an All-Star caliber prospect in return for Simmons, they won't be making any deals.

At this point, the Sixers' chances of keeping Simmons beyond the trade deadline are much higher than the chances of them moving on. And as that situation slowly becomes a reality, the Sixers are reportedly shifting their focus towards Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden.

Could the Sixers Get Harden This Season?

Last year, the Sixers were among the top suitors to trade for Harden when the Houston Rockets shopped him around. The Nets won the sweepstakes, leaving the Sixers to shift their focus elsewhere.

This year, the situation is similar. As Harden rejected an extension offer from Brooklyn, there's some belief he could move on. However, one thing is clear; he won't be leaving the Nets anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers haven't made any trade offers to the Nets for Harden at this time. But in any case, where they do, Brooklyn won't even consider any Harden-related moves this season.

"The Sixers have yet to make the Nets a trade offer ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, sources said. The Nets don't plan to engage any team -- including the Sixers -- that might try to pry Harden ahead of his possible free agency this summer, sources said."

If the Sixers truly want Harden, they'll have to wait and hope that the veteran guard is open to moving on this upcoming offseason via free agency or a sign and trade. While solving the Simmons saga earlier than this summer would be an ideal scenario for the Sixers, it seems they'll continue practicing patience until they land one of their top prospects.

