NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Plan to Interview 76ers' Ime Udoka

Justin Grasso

The New York Knicks won't join the 22 NBA franchises who are heading to Orlando, Florida, next month for the restart of the 2019-2020 season. Instead, the Knicks' organization will hang back and start working towards their future.

First on the Knicks' to-do list for next season is finding a new head coach. After firing David Fizdale early on during the 2019-2020 season, New York has since then been rolling with interim head coach Mike Miller.

While Miller will likely have an opportunity to state his case to remain as the Knicks' head coach, the New York front office will reportedly look for a candidate outside of the organization. One of those candidates happens to be with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ime Udoka has been quite a popular name throughout the head coaching carousel as of late. The team that Udoka has been most notably connected to is the Chicago Bulls. 

As Chicago made some significant changes in the front office by adding Arturas Karnisovas from Denver and Marc Eversley from the Sixers, Udoka has been linked to Chicago quite a few times as the Bulls' current head coach Jim Boylen remains on the hot seat.

Soon, though, it will be the Knicks who will reportedly interview Udoka, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

The 2019-2020 NBA season was just the first year Udoka served as Brett Brown's top assistant in Philly, but the veteran coach has years of experience behind Greg Popovich as he coached with the Spurs from 2012-2019. Soon, he could get his first opportunity as an NBA head coach. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

