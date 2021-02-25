NBA Rumors: Raptors' Kyle Lowry 'Would Like to Be' With Sixers?

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Although the Philadelphia 76ers remain in the first place within the Eastern Conference, they are far from a finished product. Sure, Joel Embiid looks like the league's MVP frontrunner, and his fellow All-Star teammate Ben Simmons looks better than ever. Plus, Tobias Harris is undoubtedly a borderline All-Star who might've gotten snubbed.

But the reality is, the Sixers could still use some help if they intend to compete for a championship. After all, the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, did say that it's championship or bust in Philly this season.

Recently, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor speculated the Sixers are still on the hunt for another star-quality player. In his report, O'Connor mentioned that Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is somebody to keep an eye out for.

As the 34-year-old veteran is in a contract year, the Raptors could look to part ways with him so they can get value out of him now before losing him for nothing. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Kyle Lowry is interested in possibly returning to his hometown and playing for the Sixers.

"A source said Lowry would like to be in Philly. The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry, who’s making $30 million this season."

Per Aaron Rose of SI's AllRaptors, "the Raptors aren't going to be in any rush to trade Lowry." And why should they? Although they got off to a rough start in 2020-2021, Toronto has picked up some steam as of late and entered the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

If the Raptors believe they have another shot at the title this season, it's doubtful they'll sell their championship-winning starting point guard. Unless the Sixers have a competitive offer on the table that's too good to pass up, Lowry's chances of returning home seem unlikely.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_