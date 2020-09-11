NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Could Have Sights Set on Sixers

Time could be running short for Mike D'Antoni's stint as the Houston Rockets' head coach. At the end of the 2019-2020 NBA season, D'Antoni and the Rockets will have to figure out what they want to do in the future as the veteran head coach's contract is set to expire. Although both parties talked about an extension in the past, Houston and D'Antoni couldn't get one done.

Back in May, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that "barring a championship," there's a sense that D'Antoni won't be back with the Rockets beyond this season. At this point, Houston is down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Unless the Rockets pull off a miraculous comeback or D'Antoni has a sudden change of heart -- it seems a separation is inevitable at this point.

If that's the case, then the Philadelphia 76ers have yet, another head coaching candidate to consider. Just a few weeks ago, Philly ended a seven-year stint with Brett Brown. While a handful of names have been linked to the Sixers' coaching job, only Ty Lue and Billy Donovan really stuck as of late. If D'Antoni joins the market, though, he could have his eyes set on the Sixers, according to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report.

"It's been suggested to me that [Philly] is where Mike D'Antonio would prefer to land," Beck mentioned on 'The Full 48' podcast. "I'm not saying that anybody's saying this definitively, but if Mike is out in Houston, while Indiana might chase him -- and maybe New Orleans too -- Philly is the one that might make the most sense."

As the Sixers embark on a head coaching search for the first time in seven seasons, they are are looking for two specific things. One, they would like a coach who is going to hold players accountable and check players if needed. Two, they're going to need somebody who can get creative and make the most of this talented but ill-fitting roster.

While Ty Lue has been praised as somebody who checks the accountability box, Beck suggests D'Antoni is the guy who can possibly get the most out of the Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid-led Sixers. "Mike is as creative as they come," Beck said.

"I'm not sure I'd check the box as strongly on the accountability part. That's not a knock; Mike is more of the kind of guy with an accommodating personality. I don't think he's going to be the one to suddenly call out Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. On the creativity side, when you talk about what do you do with this messed up roster and ill-fitting parts and who can unlock the most? Maybe him."

