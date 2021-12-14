NBA Rumors: Kings Don't Seem Willing to Move Key Stars Just Yet

As December 15th approaches, teams around the NBA are beginning to work on their trade strategies as a significant amount of players become eligible to be dealt. Right as the key date inches closer, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly ramping up Ben Simmons-related trade talks once again.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, seven teams are currently interested in Simmons, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Sacramento Kings. Among those teams inquiring, very few of them possess what Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is seeking in a Simmons trade.

The Pacers and the Timberwolves have been told they would need additional teams involved to get something done in the past. The Knicks and the Lakers are new to the party, but they aren't parting ways with their top players and don't have anything else of significance to offer outside of them.

While the Blazers could land Simmons in a heartbeat by trading away Damian Lillard, neither Portland's front office nor Lillard wants to part ways with each other. Cleveland has an intriguing young prospect in Darius Garland, but they are thriving with him, and it wouldn't make sense to move him right now.

Now, when it comes to the Kings, they are an interesting team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes. In the past, the Sixers have checked on the availability of Sacramento's two young stars De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. They were told those two are off the table as Sacramento believed they could make a playoff run with them.

Instead, the Kings attempted to land Simmons through a Buddy Hield-Marvin Bagley package, to which the Sixers logically declined. Playing the waiting game with Sacramento was always the right move for the 76ers, as a slow start to the season could change the direction of the Kings' franchise.

After getting off to a 6-11 start to the year, the Kings relieved head coach Luke Walton of his duties. Since his departure, the Kings have gone 5-5. Now, 27 games into the season, the Kings are on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff picture as they possess a record of 11-16.

Has their underwhelming start to the year changed the front office's direction? It doesn't seem so just yet. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, Kings General Manager Monte McNair is "looking to make a big move to improve his team's playoff chances." That could signal Fox and Haliburton remain in the team's plans. Plus, Anderson notes that trading Hield and Bagley "for a good player" remains Sacramento's most-shopped package right now.

Considering the Sixers haven't lowered their asking price for Simmons, a Bagley-Hield-led package isn't of interest to them. And unless the Kings make one of Fox or Haliburton available, trade talks between Philadelphia and Sacramento regarding Ben Simmons likely won't gain much traction.

