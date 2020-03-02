Sixers' Al Horford Isn't Concerned About Trade Rumors

All76ers
When the Philadelphia 76ers inked former Boston Celtics big man Al Horford to a costly four-year deal, many were concerned about his potential fit on the team. Sure, Horford's veteran leadership could be useful for a locker room with tons of young and inexperienced players, but his style of play didn't exactly match what the Sixers needed.

In Boston and Atlanta, Horford was a center who could occasionally knock down some long-range shots. In Philadelphia, though, Horford is playing a lot of power forward and is shooting threes at a career-high pace. It was fair to question Horford's fit alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons heading into the season.

At this point, the concerns are proven to be legitimate. Hence the reason why Sixers' head coach Brett Brown decided to move the $100 million man to the bench when both Simmons and Embiid are healthy. Lately, Horford hasn't lived up to his contract, and the four-year deal may create buyer's remorse for Elton Brand every time Horford takes the court.

But for now, the Sixers can't give up. With the trade deadline in the past, the next time the Sixers' front office could potentially strike a deal to ditch the Horford experiment early is during the offseason. And according to USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the Sixers will explore that option to try and fix last offseason's mistakes.

Now that Philly's rumored plans are out there for all to see, how does the Sixers' big man feel about this report floating around while the season is still going? Apparently, he isn't thinking too much of it. According to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey, Al Horford is doing his best to remain focused on the season -- not on what might happen months from now.

"All I can say is I am focused on right now," Horford stated on Sunday night. "I can't control speculation. That is a decision they would have to make when the time is right." At this point, it's clear the Horford experiment is a bit tiring for both parties. While the veteran big man is on good terms with the Sixers' organization, things haven't exactly gone as planned.

Not only is Philly struggling to get Horford going, but the veteran also seemed somewhat frustrated when he found out he was going to begin coming off the bench a couple of weeks ago when the team was healthy.

While Horford didn't give his head coach a hard time after he was being told he was benched, Horford did admit that's not where he saw himself being when he initially signed with the Sixers. If the Sixers are able to find a trade partner this offseason, it would probably benefit both, the team and Horford. For now, though, they have to make it work.

Sixers' Shake Milton is Taking Advantage of His Second Chance

The Sixers might be in a tough spot due to injuries, but at least they are finding out who Shake Milton really is now that he's gaining an opportunity to play.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Enters NBA Concussion Protocol After Sunday's Injury

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson is in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Clippers on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Despite Losing to the Clippers, Sixers Put on an Encouraging Performance

The Sixers were defeated by the Clippers on Sunday, but it was one of their more encouraging performances as of late.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Exits Game Early With an Injury vs. Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson exited Sunday's game against the Clippers early with an injury.

Justin Grasso

Clippers Welcome Back Sixers' Tobias Harris, Mike Scott at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Clippers put together a welcome back tribute for two Sixers veterans, Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Are Glenn Robinson III's Latest Frustrations Warranted?

76ers newest player Glenn Robinson III has expressed frustration lately, but is it warranted.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Will Head Out West Without Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

The Sixers have made it clear they will take on their west coast trip without Ben Simmons and potentially Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Expressed Appreciation for Reserve Center Kyle O'Quinn

Sixers center Kyle O'Quinn hasn't picked up consistent playing time this season, but his head coach Brett Brown appreciates the veteran's willingness to stay ready.

Justin Grasso

Heat's Jimmy Butler Denies Any Issues With Sixers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently made it clear he has no issue with his former Sixers teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Feel a Sense of Relief After Receiving Joel Embiid's Injury Update

Sixers head coach Brett Brown feels relieved after hearing positive news back regarding Joel Embiid's injury update.

Justin Grasso