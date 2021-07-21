Report: Sixers Among Most Aggressive Suitors for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has become the name that has taken over this NBA offseason. The basketball community is patiently waiting to see if the All-Star point guard will request a trade out of Portland.

Since being drafted by the Trail Blazers, Lillard has been extremely loyal to the organization. Despite being in the era of superteams and stars jumping ship to new teams, Lillard prided himself on being an outlier. He always wanted to turn the Trail Blazers into a title contender.

After multiple failed playoff runs, Lillard's mindset has started to change. He understands he is in his prime now and wants to compete for championships. Portland's inability to build a contender around the superstar has led to speculation on him moving on from the franchise.

The Lillard sweepstakes are sure to hold the offseason hostage as multiple teams will be trying to acquire the All-Star. It is not every day that a player of that caliber becomes available and even more rare that he is under contract for four more seasons.

Recently, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported a shortlist of the "most aggressive" teams trying to trade for Lillard. That list included the Heat, Kings, Knicks, Rockets, and Sixers.

It is not surprising that the Sixers are in this mix of teams. Daryl Morey is known for making a big trade and was one of the last men standing in the James Harden and Kyle Lowry trade talks. He will surely do everything in his power to get Lillard into a Sixers' uniform.

Based on what teams could give in return for Lillard, the Sixers have the best package among them all. Not only will a player like Ben Simmons be available, but young players like Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Shake Milton as well.

The Sixers also have a superstar who understands his time to compete at the highest level is now. Adding Lillard to the Sixers after the season Joel Embiid just had instantly puts them in the conversation of title favorites.

Landing Lillard is not going to be an easy task, but Morey is sure to be in the mix until the very end.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.