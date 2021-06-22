Report: Ben Simmons Doubtful to Play in 2021 Olympics

With few teams left standing in the postseason, most NBA teams and players have shifted their focus to the offseason. Due to the pandemic delaying it a year, the summer Olympics will commence in a month in Tokyo.

Lately, we have started to see NBA players make their decision on if they are going to play for their home country. With their season concluding on Sunday night, two Sixers players have already made their decision.

Furkan Korkmaz intends to play for the Turkish national team, while Ben Simmons is doubtful to join team Australia. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the 24-year-old will be spending the offseason focusing on development.

Foregoing Olympic play is probably the correct decision for Simmons. He should, in no way, rush back to competition following his performance in the postseason. This time should be used for him to refresh and improve his game for next season.

Simmons was not shy to admit that his struggles on the floor stemmed from his mental. Diving right into a grand stage like the Olympics does not help for a player going through it between the ears. Following Game 7 on Sunday, Simmons said clearing his head was one of the first things he plans to do this offseason.

There is a lot of work to be done for Simmons as he looks to refine his game. Most of his offseason regime will revolve around shooting, whether it be from the free-throw line or set positions on the floor.

Representing your country is a great honor, but Simmons is not in the proper state to make the trip and play in Tokyo. His time will be better spent in the gym with the Sixers' coaching staff and trainers.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.