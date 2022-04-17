Skip to main content
NBA Rumors: Former Sixer Simmons to Take 'Next Step' Towards Nets Debut

The Ben Simmons saga has left Philadelphia during the 2021-2022 NBA trade deadline as the Philadelphia 76ers traded the three-time All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets.

But the saga hasn't been completed just yet. While with the Sixers, Ben Simmons made it apparent he refused to play this season as he desired a change of scenery following last year's playoff loss.

After the Sixers failed to find a desirable trade during the offseason, they started the 2021-2022 season with Simmons on the roster. As the star guard was mentally not ready to return to the floor, Simmons stayed away from the team on game nights for more than half the season.

When he was finally traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons' status immediately changed. As the star guard was ramping up, ready for an eventual return to the court, his expected debut was paused as a back injury flared up.

One setback led to another, and suddenly Simmons missed the rest of the regular season. And as the Nets participated in the Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Simmons also missed the matchup that helped Brooklyn clinch the Eastern Conference's seventh seed.

With the Nets set to begin their 2022 NBA Playoff series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, Simmons is not expected to be active. However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski offered a positive update for Simmons and the Nets on Saturday morning.

After going through solo workout sessions throughout this past week, Simmons is expected to take the next step towards returning as he's reportedly on pace to begin practicing with his teammates soon.

If all goes well for Simmons and his back injury when he gets back out on the practice court to compete with his Nets teammates, then Wojnarowski hints that Simmons could finally make his Nets debut during some point in the first round.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

