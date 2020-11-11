Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul is going to get a lot of attention this offseason. Just last season, Paul wrapped up his second season with the Houston Rockets. After failing to go on a championship run alongside James Harden again, Houston decided to shake the roster's stars up a bit.

Last offseason, Paul found himself traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The then 34-year-old guard was viewed as a player who was overpaid and declining. In 2019-2020, Chris Paul silenced a lot of doubters with the Thunder as the veteran guard averaged 17.6 points-per-game, 6.7 assists-per-game, and drained nearly 50 percent of his shots from the field.

On a team that had low expectations, Paul helped the Thunder achieve a winning record of 44-28, notching the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. While OKC didn't make it very far in the postseason, Paul's progress with a young and inexperienced team once again assured NBA teams he's still valuable.

The Philadelphia 76ers could use a player like Chris Paul. While Ben Simmons served the Sixers well as their point guard, his lack of a jump shot limits the team when he's playing the position. Paul isn't a walking bucket from deep, but his 36 percent from beyond the arc would be an immediate upgrade for Philly.

When it comes to Paul, he's the whole package for a point guard. He can command the offense on the court and in the locker room. On the floor, he can create his own shot, scoring at will, while also posing as a scoring threat helping with the team's spacing. While Philly would be an ideal landing spot for Paul, the competition is beginning to heat up in the trade market for his services.

Over the last couple of weeks, Paul reportedly suggested he'd like to land in a New York or Los Angeles market leaving the Knicks, Nets, Lakers, and Clippers as desired landing spots. Then on Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns entered the mix as they're interested in adding Paul to play alongside emerging star, Devin Booker.

While Paul could be a fantastic addition to a team like the Sixers, who haven't had a true point guard in years -- his services won't come cheap. Over the next two seasons, Paul is owed over $85 million in salary and will be 37 by the time his current contract expires.

In exchange for Paul, the Thunder will need to take on a big contract, but they'll also want a young player and possibly a pick to sweeten the deal. Shipping out a player like Al Horford would be the best-case scenario for the Sixers, but it doesn't make much sense for OKC to bring in an aging center, who is coming off of a bad year.

Plus, the Sixers would likely have to part ways with a player like Matisse Thybulle or Shake Milton and send a pick as the Thunder want to ensure they get pieces to add to their rebuild to match the value of their best player. The Sixers might insert themselves into the bid -- but with Paul's market heating up -- it's more likely the Thunder find a better deal from somebody else.

