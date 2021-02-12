NBA Rumors: Sixers Considering a Trade for Nemanja Bjelica?

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to make a trade since the 2020-2021 NBA season tipped off. That's somewhat surprising considering how involved they were in the sweepstakes for former Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

For months, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey seemed to be swinging for the fences as he wanted to swap superstars and more in a blockbuster trade for his former star.

But the Rockets decided that the multi-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets and others would be better. It's no sweat for the Sixers who continued thriving with Ben Simmons and without Harden in their lineup.

While they aren't perfect, the 76ers are the Eastern Conference's top team as they possess a record of 18-8, sitting one and a half games in front of the Eastern Conference's former first seed, the Milwaukee Bucks.

At this point, it's evident the Sixers don't need to split up Joel Embiid and Simmons in order to acquire another superstar. However, that also doesn't mean the Sixers are a finished product. While their three-point shooting is much better this season compared to the last, they could still use work in that department.

And when it comes to the power forward position, the Sixers clearly lack depth as Mike Scott continues to miss time with a knee injury, and the two-way rookie Paul Reed plays down in the G League bubble.

Therefore, the Sixers are rumored to be looking into a possible trade with the Sacramento Kings. Over the last year or so, Buddy Hield was reportedly a strong Sixers trade target. At this point, though, their interest seems to have shifted over to the veteran forward, Nemanja Bjelica.

"Nemanja Bjelica who has been out of Walton’s rotation since Jan. 9 and appears likely to be on the move. The Sixers, who have long been tied to Hield in terms of interest, are known to be among the teams who are considering the 32-year-old forward who has shot 39 percent from three-point range in his six seasons." (h/t Sam Amick of The Athletic)

The 32-year-old former second-round pick has had two separate stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings. After getting his start in Minnesota, Bjelica remained there for three years while averaging 18 minutes-per-game, putting up six points, collecting three rebounds, and shooting 37-percent from deep.

After three years with the T'Wolves, Bjelica joined the Kings, where his role increased, and his numbers saw a bit of a rise. With the Kings, Bjelica has averaged 24 minutes-per-game, contributing to 10 points, 5.9 rebounds, and shooting 40-percent from deep.

The Sixers won't have to make any blockbuster deals before the deadline to be competitors, but they certainly have to figure out a way to upgrade the depth behind Tobias Harris. Keep an eye out for possible discussions between the 76ers and the Kings involving the veteran, Nemanja Bjelica.

