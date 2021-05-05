NBA Rumors: Sixers' Dave Joerger Could Draw Interest From Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers are wrapping up the first season of the Doc Rivers experiment, and so far, it's going fantastic. As the Sixers possess a record of 44-21, they sit atop the Eastern Conference with just seven games left to go.

Considering Philly locked in the sixth seed last year, it's easy to say that this year's regular-season has been quite the success for the Sixers. And with success comes loss sometimes as other franchises around the league look at winning teams' high-caliber assistants for their head coaching vacancies.

Word around the NBA right now is that the Portland Trail Blazers could look to move on from their veteran head coach Terry Stotts at the end of the year.

Stotts, who's been coaching in Portland since 2012, is reportedly losing player support from the Blazers roster as they sit seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 36-29 on the year.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania, several replacements are being lined up already, and Doc Rivers' top assistant Dave Joerger is among those who could replace Stotts in Portland potentially.

"His loyalty to Portland has been well-chronicled, but there’s a strong sense that a new coach may be needed to make the most of these next few seasons. Stotts, who sources say has less player support now than he did in years past, has one season left (upwards of $6 million). Among the potential coaching candidates for the Trail Blazers, sources say: Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan, 76ers assistant Dave Joerger, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry."

Joerger gaining traction as a head coaching candidate shouldn't come as much of a surprise. After all, he's got experience since he's coached the Sacramento Kings in the past. While that didn't work out long-term, Joerger gained interest as a head coach last season as well -- and the Sixers even reportedly considered him before they landed Rivers -- who eventually brought him in as an assistant.

There is still plenty of time for the head coaching market to form fully, but it won't be surprising to see Joerger and possibly a couple of other assistants on Rivers' staff gain some interest from other franchises with head coaching vacancies in the offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.