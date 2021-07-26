NBA Rumors: Sixers Expected to be Among Top Suitors for Kyle Lowry

We are slowly closing in on the peak time of the NBA offseason. With the draft just a few days away, shortly followed by the start of free agency, the rumor mill has been in a constant swirl.

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry continues to be a focal point in rumors. After no deal getting done at the trade deadline, Lowry is now an unrestricted free agent.

Multiple contenders still have their sights set on the 35-year-old. Shams Charania of The Atheltic recently reported a shortlist of teams expected to be the top suitors in the Lowry sweepstakes. The group consisted of the Sixers, Lakers, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Heat.

With Toronto looking to be heading for a youth movement, it is unlikely that Lowry re-signs there. At this stage of his career, he wants to compete for championships, making the Sixers one of the most attractive destinations.

Philly, Miami, and LA were all eyeing Lowry at last season's deadline, so it is not surprising their names linked to the veteran with Dallas being considered a dark-horse destination. It is clear they plan to spend their offseason looking for another star to pair with Luka Doncic. That being said, Lowry might not be the best choice as his running mate.

In terms of immediate contention, the Sixers and Lakers are the favorites. Lowry landing on either roster will instantly bolster their title odds. Not to mention both teams could use a veteran point guard with Lowry's skill set.

Adding Lowry to the Sixers' roster, no matter what happens with Ben Simmons, is a big upgrade to the roster. The Sixers have desperately needed a perimeter shot creator, and Lowry could be that for them. He also would solve a lot of the team's struggles in the half-court offense.

Lowry is a former champion and showed he still has something left to give to a team. Contenders are sure to make an aggressive push to land him.

