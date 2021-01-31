News
NBA Rumors: Sixers 'Expressed Interest' in JJ Redick Reunion

JJ Redick is on the move?
Could JJ Redick return to the Philadelphia 76ers?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a reunion is a possibility. Per Charania's latest report, Redick and the New Orleans Pelicans are seemingly working on a deal that would send Redick to a championship contender.

Considering the Sixers are ranked first in the Eastern Conference through 20 games this year, they seem to fit the bill as a contender. In addition to landing with a team that's ready to win now, Redick is also reportedly eyeing a return to the Northeast as his family resides in Brooklyn.

Again, the Sixers reach the criteria, and they are interested. That shouldn't come as a surprise. Just two seasons ago, Redick was a part of the Sixers team that made it to the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and took the eventual NBA Champions, the Toronto Raptors, to seven games in a series.

Following that loss, Redick reportedly made it known behind the scenes that he wanted to return to Philly for the third season and hoped to finish his career with the Sixers. Unfortunately, the 76ers prioritized size and defense over everything, making it difficult for them to bring Redick back.

At this point, the Sixers' new front office change the team's ways. While defense is still extremely important, so is shooting. And while Sixers center Joel Embiid has recently grown a relationship with his "new JJ Redick" Seth Curry, getting the actual JJ Redick back in the mix to come off the bench isn't a bad idea.

What's it going to cost to make it happen? It's unclear at the moment. But if the 76ers truly desire a reunion with Redick, they have some competition. According to Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets are interested in the veteran sharpshooter.

Whichever team does acquire him has to take on the 36-year-old's $13.1 million contract, which is set to expire at the end of the year. Through 16 games this season, Redick has averaged 7.9 points-per-game off the bench while shooting 29-percent from three. Is it worth it for the Sixers to trade for him at this point? Soon enough, we should see. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

