NBA Rumors: Will Sixers Fans Attend Games This Season?

Justin Grasso

Next month, the NBA intends to be back in action to tip off the 2020-2021 season. After going back and forth with the National Basketball Players Association regarding next season's timeline, the NBPA decided to agree to the NBA's proposed 72-game plan, set to begin on December 22, 2020. 

Before, the NBA had the idea to wait and see if it's possible to get fans back in the stands this season. If they knew they could start doing so by January or even February, the league would've been willing to wait. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic still leaves tons of uncertainty, the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the rest of the league's decision-makers decided it'd be best to begin sooner than later.

Will Sixers Fans Attend Games This Year?

Right now, the hope is that at least a limited amount of fans can attend Philadelphia 76ers games at the Wells Fargo Center this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA aims to have arena suites open to fans at 25-to-50 percent capacity for the 2020-21 season tip-off. Of course, that will be based on local regulations. 

Per the City of Philadelphia's Department of Health, if there are more than 2,000 people at an indoor event, only ten percent of the maximum occupancy up to 250 people can attend. 

The league is hopeful that states loosen rules up as the year goes on, but right now, the NBA has to work with what its got. Unfortunately, it seems that getting all fans back in arenas at any point this season is a longshot -- but at least the league avoided another bubble scenario and will slowly begin to transition back to normal.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

