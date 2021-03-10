NBA Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in Nuggets' Will Barton?

The Philadelphia 76ers attempted to strike a blockbuster trade by swapping superstars earlier in the year. For months, there were talks involving the Sixers and the Houston Rockets as Philly's President of Basketball Operations craved a reunion between James Harden and himself.

After weeks went by with several teams inquiring about Harden, the Rockets sent him to the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Sixers to hope that the All-Star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid can work together. At this point, the two Sixers stars proved they can make it work. And Tobias Harris' emergence this season gives Philly an actual big three as they sit in first place in the Eastern Conference.

But just because they're happy doesn't mean they're content. The Sixers are good, but they know they might not be good enough. Therefore, Daryl Morey and the front office will look to make key additions outside of the starting lineup for additional bench help for the eventual playoff run.

Several names have been linked to Sixers, such as George Hill, P.J. Tucker, Delon Wright, and Nemanja Bjelicia. Now, Denver Nuggets veteran guard Will Barton is being thrown into the Philadelphia 76ers rumors mill.

According to Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas, the Sixers have inquired about the availability of Will Barton as the 30-year-old has seen his playing time slowly fade. There's no set price for Barton at the moment, but Dumas reports that Barton "shouldn't require a big return."

This season, Barton has spent an average of 29 minutes on the court. In 33 games, he's drained 44-percent of his shots and is knocking down 38-percent of his threes on 3.9 attempts. While his scoring average is down from last year, Barton is averaging 11.6 points-per-game.

Considering he's been a starter in Denver, Barton could either fill in for Danny Green or Seth Curry in the starting lineup or come off the bench. Regardless, the Nuggets veteran would be a solid addition to the Sixers, who could use another reliable shooter.

